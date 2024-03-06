Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $401,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Darden Restaurants comprises about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.6 %

DRI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

