Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EADSY opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

