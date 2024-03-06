AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Increases Dividend to €0.27 Per Share

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AIBG traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 394 ($5.00). 89,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.60. AIB Group has a one year low of GBX 287.80 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 394 ($5.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.86 and a beta of 1.70.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

