AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Increases Dividend to €0.27 Per Share

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AIB Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AIBG traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 394 ($5.00). 89,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.60. AIB Group has a one year low of GBX 287.80 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 394 ($5.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.86 and a beta of 1.70.
AIB Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIB Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.