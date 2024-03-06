AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.690-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.8 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.69-$2.83 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $86.69 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $15,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.