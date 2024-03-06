AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.69-$2.83 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.690-2.830 EPS.

AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $86.69 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 166,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 113,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

