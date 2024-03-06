AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.69-$2.83 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.690-2.830 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $86.69 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,013,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,462,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after buying an additional 101,681 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.