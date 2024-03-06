AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

AeroVironment Stock Up 27.9 %

AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $86.69 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

