AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.11. 597,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AerCap

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.