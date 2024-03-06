Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

