Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 29.04%.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.