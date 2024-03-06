Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 29.04%.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.