Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,638,976. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $205.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $328.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

