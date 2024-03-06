Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $139.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

