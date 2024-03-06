Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 25.4% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,268. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

