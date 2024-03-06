Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 3,073 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. 8,813,964 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

