Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Fortinet worth $38,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.