Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 900 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $39,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

