Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 87,700 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

