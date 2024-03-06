Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $34,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.89 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.