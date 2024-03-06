Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $38.82 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $38,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $5,407,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,263.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,237.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,058.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

