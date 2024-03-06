Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $37.18 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,849 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $37,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $20,183,000.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

