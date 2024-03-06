Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $36.10 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Corteva worth $36,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

