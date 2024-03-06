Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $33.65 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $33,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $412.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $417.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

