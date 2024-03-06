Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Copart worth $32,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 126.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 111.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

