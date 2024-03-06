Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 285,000 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GFS opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

