Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Leidos worth $29,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

