Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.41% of Viavi Solutions worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

