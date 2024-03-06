ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 5.1% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 7.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $241,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 453,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,919. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

