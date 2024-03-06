Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Purchases A$37,547.06 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer bought 192,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$37,547.06 ($24,381.20).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, John Schlederer acquired 7,451 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,049.03 ($1,330.54).

Academies Australasia Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.14.

About Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

