Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABSI. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Absci Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $488.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Absci by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Absci by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

