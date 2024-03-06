Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,956,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,417,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,197,922 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

