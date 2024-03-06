Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.13. 3,007,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.