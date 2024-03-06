Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,529,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,829 shares.The stock last traded at $136.05 and had previously closed at $139.95.

The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

