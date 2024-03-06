Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.