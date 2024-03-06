Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company's stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.
