AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 13,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Stories
