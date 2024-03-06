958 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.75. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.14. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.