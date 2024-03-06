750,000 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.0% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.40% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,227,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,322,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,210,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 464,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,016. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

