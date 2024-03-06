50,961 Shares in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of ESGEN Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

