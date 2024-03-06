50,000 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

