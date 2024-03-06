5,000 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.89. 1,111,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,260. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $190.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

