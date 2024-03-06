3,364 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 28,250.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ESAB Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ESAB opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,613 shares of company stock worth $2,021,741. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

