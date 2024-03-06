30,577 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Futu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 58.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 67.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Futu by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

