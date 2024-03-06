26,947 Shares in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Coda Octopus Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,622. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.