23,380 Shares in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SoundThinking at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

SoundThinking Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SSTI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,964. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.22. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

