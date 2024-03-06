2,142,591 Shares in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,637,000. Apogee Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 4.23% of Apogee Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %
APGE traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 375,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,072. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apogee Therapeutics Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
