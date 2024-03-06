2,142,591 Shares in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,637,000. Apogee Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 4.23% of Apogee Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APGE traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 375,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,072. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

