2,052 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

