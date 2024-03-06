2,052 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of SPSC opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73.
Insider Activity at SPS Commerce
In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
