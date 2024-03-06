20,425 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

