20,000 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.36. 132,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,566. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

