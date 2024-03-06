1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Head to Head Comparison

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -16.77, suggesting that its stock price is 1,777% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $84.68 million 2.40 -$22.70 million ($0.57) -8.98 Onion Global $401.23 million N/A -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

51.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -26.80% -16.46% -12.28% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onion Global beats 1stdibs.Com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Onion Global

(Get Free Report)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

