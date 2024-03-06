14,900 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in GSK by 146.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK remained flat at $42.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,010. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

