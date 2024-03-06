1,317 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 670,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 399,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $335.84. The stock had a trading volume of 338,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,572. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.06. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

